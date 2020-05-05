Hy-Vee to limit meat purchases in all locations

Customers will be limited to four packages of a combination of fresh beef, ground beef, pork and chicken, according to the company.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee announced it will limit meat purchases in all of its locations beginning Wednesday, May 6.

Costco announced a similar limitation of 3 meat items per person beginning May 4.

The announcements come after many meat processing plants had to cut down production or completely shut down after being impacted by COVID-19.

For example, the JBS pork processing plant in Worthington shut down after 500 workers tested positive for coronavirus. The plant is set to reopen in an accordance to President Donald Trump's executive order, which states meat processing plants should remain open throughout the pandemic.

Hy-Vee released the following statement with their announcement

We continue to work with industry leaders so we are prepared for any possible fluctuations in product and can best serve our customers. At Hy-Vee, we have product available at our stores but due to worker shortages at plants as well as an increase in meat sales, customers may not find the specific items they are looking for. Because of this, we are going to put a limit on customer purchases in the meat department. Effective Wednesday, May 6, each customer will be limited to four packages of a combination of fresh beef, ground beef, pork and chicken when they checkout at all Hy-Vee locations.

