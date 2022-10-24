McRib returns for 'farewell tour'

The iconic McDonald's sandwich returns Oct. 31, and the fast food restaurant hinted it could be the last time.

The iconic sandwich — boneless pork dipped in barbecue sauce and served with sliced pickles and onions on a homestyle bun — will be available to order Oct. 31. But in social media posts Monday, the restaurant said it would be "its farewell tour."

Fans of the sandwich know it's typically available for a limited time each year. If you've been on the fence about trying it in the past, this may be your last shot.

the mcrib is coming back 10.31 but this is its farewell tour — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 24, 2022

The sandwich will be available through Nov. 20, according to McDonald's.