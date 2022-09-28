Minneapolis food trucks can use external smokers through November

According to an Instagram post by Animales Barbeque Company, they're also working with the ordinances around smokers and permanent food trucks at breweries.

MINNEAPOLIS — At least two well-known local food trucks will be allowed to use external smokers through November while city officials work to update a city ordinance in Minneapolis.

Less than a week after the owners of Animales Barbeque Co. and Boomin Barbeque spoke out against an ordinance that would have drastically changed their ability to operate, the city has altered the ordinance. The ordinance stated that food vendors couldn't use external equipment after Oct. 1, but according to the two owners, the city is allowing both to continue to use their smokers through November.

"The mayor and our city council members have been super supportive and great to work with, and we couldn’t be more thankful for that," an Instagram post by Boomin Barbecue reads. "Ultimately any ordinance changes will come down to a public hearing, and we’ll need you ALL to show up to support. Until then, we’re looking forward to continuing serving you our barbecue."

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey backed the two food trucks on Saturday, saying he's working to "keep them smoking."

