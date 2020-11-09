7 tips for baking the best cookies at home

MONSTER COOKIES

In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, soda and salt; set aside. In an electric mixer, beat butter with sugars until light and fluffy. Add egg, yolk and vanilla; beat just until well combined. Add flour mixture; beat on low speed just until flour is no longer visible. Fold in candy, oats, pretzels and chocolate chips by hand. Drop 24 evenly sized rounded spoonfuls (or use a #40 cookie scoop) 2" apart on 2 parchment-lined baking sheets. Bake pans one at a time in a preheated 350° oven for 7 min.; press dough down slightly with the back of a soup spoon and rotate pan 180°. Bake cookies 3-5 min. more until just barely set and slightly puffy. Remove from oven and cool on pans for 2 min.; move to wire racks to cool completely. Makes 24 cookies.