Amy's Cupcakes Shoppe adapts with cookies

The Shoppe wanted to share with you how easy it is to make your very own warm chocolate chip cookie skillet at home.

HOPKINS, Minn. — Amy’s Cupcake Shoppe announced it is open for in-shoppe pickup, curbside ordering, delivery and shipping. All their current offerings are on the main page of their website for easy navigating.

The Shoppe shares with us how easy it is to make our very own warm chocolate chip cookie skillet at home.

The company also offers two different sized skillets for purchase - a 3.5" and a 5". Each kit comes with a pre-seasoned cast iron skillet, handle cover, and cookie dough balls for easy cookie making.

The company says they are shipping nationwide, so if you have a loved one in another state you can ship them some yummy treats, including this cookie skillet kit!