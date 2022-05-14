Red Cow offering 3 burger kits, perfect for Father's Day

MINNEAPOLIS — One Minneapolis restaurant is making Father's Day and graduation celebrations easier with three different take-home grill kits that have everything needed to elevate dinner.

With four locations across the Twin Cities metro, Red Cow is making it easy to cater to friends and family with its burger kits, which include patties, buns, seasoning, toppings and a variety of sides. The kits include the Barcelona Burger ($76), Ultimate Burger ($68) and the So Cal Burger with Impossible patties ($82).