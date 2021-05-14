With summer approaching, simple but delicious recipes are desirable.
Chef Daniel Green is a world traveler and celebrity chef known for his nutritious takes on famous dishes from across the globe. He’ll bring the best of the world to your kitchen with practical, easy to follow recipes.
Green shared a recipe with KARE 11 for Green Tofu Guacamole:
- 1 1/2 ripe avocados
- Juice of 1 lime
- Handful chopped fresh cilantro/coriander
- 8oz/225g tofu
- 1 small red bird's eye chilli
- 4 spring onions chopped
Place all the ingredients except the spring onions into a food processor and blend to a chunky dip rather than a puree. Then add the spring onions and mix in well.