Get this recipe for green tofu guacamole, perfect for summer.

With summer approaching, simple but delicious recipes are desirable.

Chef Daniel Green is a world traveler and celebrity chef known for his nutritious takes on famous dishes from across the globe. He’ll bring the best of the world to your kitchen with practical, easy to follow recipes.

Green shared a recipe with KARE 11 for Green Tofu Guacamole:

1 1/2 ripe avocados

Juice of 1 lime

Handful chopped fresh cilantro/coriander

8oz/225g tofu

1 small red bird's eye chilli

4 spring onions chopped

Place all the ingredients except the spring onions into a food processor and blend to a chunky dip rather than a puree. Then add the spring onions and mix in well.