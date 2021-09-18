RECIPE: Corn Husk Bread

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Owamni by the Sioux Chef Co-Owner and Executive Chef Sean Sherman joined KARE 11 Saturday to showcase Native American cuisine, as well as his Corn Husk Bread recipe, which you can find below.
Corn Husk Bread
Wojape:
- 1lb Fresh Berries (Blueberries, Strawberries, Blackberries, Cranberries, etc.)
- 1/4 cup Maple Syrup
- 2 cups Water
- Add all ingredients to a pot and bring to a simmer
- Cook berries for 40 minutes, then using an immersion blender, blend until smooth
- Cook to desired consistency, then cool
Basic Corn Dough:
- 8 oz Dried corn
- 6 cups Water
- Bring to a boil, simmer, cook for 3.5 hours
- Strain from water, and grind using (Meat Grinder with medium grind disc, food processor, mortar and pestle)
Puffed Wild Rice
- 1 cup Hand-harvested MN wild rice
- Bring sauté pan to medium heat
- Add a few tablespoons of wild rice to dry pan and shake pan until rice pops
- Remove rice to a bowl, return to heat and pop rice in small batches until done
Corn Bread Mix:
- 4 cups Basic corn dough
- 4 tbsp Sunflower oil
- 1 tbsp Salt
- 3 tbsp Puffed wild rice
- 3 tbsp Wild rice powder (Ground Wild Rice)
- Corn Husks (Soaked in Water)
- Mix all ingredients except corn husks until well incorporated
- Take a handful of corn bread mix and place on wet corn husk and roll and fold like a tamale
- Bake husk breads in 325º oven for 25 minutes or until firm
- Place on grill to reheat and serve with wojape.
