RECIPE: Cranberry Kombucha Mocktail and Cranberry Pomegranate Spritzer

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — 'Tis the season for cranberries. We're going beyond the sauce for a few new ways to use them - in beverages.
Hyvee dietian Melissa Jeager was with KARE 11 Saturday to share the health benefits of cranberries, as well as some tasty recipes below.
CRANBERRY KOMBUCHA MOCKTAIL
Serves 1
All you need:
- 2 tbsp. fresh rosemary, plus additional sprig, for garnish
- ½ cup Hy-Vee 100% unsweetened cranberry juice or 1 cup fresh cranberries
- ½ navel orange, peeled and chopped
- ¼ cup cranberry kombucha
- Fresh cranberries, halved, for garnish
- Orange peel, for garnish
- Ice cubes
All you do:
- Place 2 tbsp rosemary and chopped orange in a cocktail shaker. Use a muddler to crush the rosemary and orange to release juices (also add 1 cup fresh cranberries – if using fresh instead of juice and muddle).
- Add ½ cup ice to shaker and ½ cup cranberry juice (if using juice instead of fresh berries). Cover cocktail shaker and shake well to blend ingredients.
- Fill cocktail glass with ice. Pour cranberry mixture through cocktail strainer over ice in the glass. Top with kombucha. If desired, garnish with a fresh rosemary sprig and halved cranberries.
CRANBERRY POMEGRANATE SPRITZER
Serves 1
All you need:
- ¼ cup pomegranate juice
- ¼ cup Hy-Vee 100% unsweetened Cranberry juice
- ½ fresh lime, juiced
- ½ - ¾ cup club soda
- Lime slices, for garnish
- Pomegranate seeds, for garnish
- Fresh cranberries, halved, for garnish
- Ice cubes
All you do:
- Combine pomegranate juice, cranberry juice, vodka, fresh lime juice and club soda in an ice-filled glass. Garnish with lime slices, fresh pomegranate seeds and halved fresh cranberries, if desired.