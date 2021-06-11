RECIPE: Cranberry Kombucha Mocktail and Cranberry Pomegranate Spritzer

Hyvee dietian Melissa Jeager was with KARE 11 Saturday to share the health benefits of cranberries, as well as some tasty drink recipes.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — 'Tis the season for cranberries. We're going beyond the sauce for a few new ways to use them - in beverages.

CRANBERRY KOMBUCHA MOCKTAIL

Serves 1

All you need:

2 tbsp. fresh rosemary, plus additional sprig, for garnish

½ cup Hy-Vee 100% unsweetened cranberry juice or 1 cup fresh cranberries

½ navel orange, peeled and chopped

¼ cup cranberry kombucha

Fresh cranberries, halved, for garnish

Orange peel, for garnish

Ice cubes

All you do:

Place 2 tbsp rosemary and chopped orange in a cocktail shaker. Use a muddler to crush the rosemary and orange to release juices (also add 1 cup fresh cranberries – if using fresh instead of juice and muddle). Add ½ cup ice to shaker and ½ cup cranberry juice (if using juice instead of fresh berries). Cover cocktail shaker and shake well to blend ingredients. Fill cocktail glass with ice. Pour cranberry mixture through cocktail strainer over ice in the glass. Top with kombucha. If desired, garnish with a fresh rosemary sprig and halved cranberries.

CRANBERRY POMEGRANATE SPRITZER

Serves 1

All you need:

¼ cup pomegranate juice

¼ cup Hy-Vee 100% unsweetened Cranberry juice

½ fresh lime, juiced

½ - ¾ cup club soda

Lime slices, for garnish

Pomegranate seeds, for garnish

Fresh cranberries, halved, for garnish

Ice cubes

All you do: