Dinner in an instant: quick & healthy meals for busy families on the go!

A Twin Cities registered dietitian makes tasty, hearty and easy meals in one amazing pot.

MINNEAPOLIS — A lot of people received an instant pot for the holidays, but if you haven’t tried yours yet, don’t be intimidated. There are many great and healthy things you can make quickly and easily in an instant pot!

Coborn's registered dietitian Amy Petersen says start easy with a few simple moves.

“The instant pot is a great tool to do meal prep or cook some quinoa for the whole week,” she said.

Peterson says if you follow directions, you’ll end up with something delicious and well-seasoned.

“Things you might have usually made in your slow cooker are so much faster and just as delicious. Even during these cold Minnesota winters, you can come home from work, prep dinner and have a warm soup on the table in no time,” adds Petersen.

Coborn's registered dietitian says an instant pot can be your right-hand for helping you eat healthier in the new year by being a one-pot-stop for whole grains, lean sources of protein, veggies, and those hearty legumes. Petersen explains what you need to have on hand and how to make three great meals in your instant pot: