KARE in the Kitchen: Leftover Easter candy homemade ice cream

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn — Easter has come and gone, but the leftover candy might still be sitting on the counter. Too many chocolate bunnies and eggs to count... so why not use them in a simple three ingredient ice cream dish!?
Here's what you need:
Ingredients:
- 2 cups of heavy whipping cream
- 1/2 can of sweetened condensed milk
- Splash of vanilla
- Leftover Easter candy (dealers choice!) I'm using Reese's Bunnies, cups and chocolate Cadbury eggs
Directions:
In a large mixing bowl, whip the cream on high until you reach soft peaks. Then blend in the condensed milk followed by the vanilla. Once it's all well combined, add chopped up Easter candy of your choosing! Freeze and enjoy!