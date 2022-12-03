Recipe: Kowalski's Markets Carrot 'Slaw'

MINNEAPOLIS — With spring and eventually summer on the horizon in Minnesota, now is the time to begin eating foods that can help skin stay healthy and offer a layer of protection against the sun's harmful rays.
During KARE 11 Saturday, Sue Moores, a nutritionist for Kowalski's Market, explained how different foods can help people's skin stay glowing and can help against the sun's damaging rays with a measure of protection.
Some of the foods that can help include:
- Fruits and vegetables (particularly those rich in vitamin A, carotenes and vitamin C)
- Nuts and seeds
- Vitamin D-fortified Dairy
- Fish
- Green or black tea
- Coffee
Moores went on to share a recipe incorporating several of these ingredients.
Carrot "Slaw"
SERVES 4
INGREDIENTS
¼ cup plain yogurt
1 ½ tsp. mayonnaise
1 tsp. orange juice
1 tsp. honey
Finely grated zest of ½ lemon
⅛ tsp. kosher salt
Freshly ground Kowalski's Black Peppercorns, to taste
10 oz. (3-4 medium carrots) matchstick-cut or spiralized carrots
½ cup diced tart apple
½ cup finely diced celery
⅓ cup chopped dried tart cherries
¼ cup chopped walnuts
1 tsp. lemon juice
DIRECTIONS
In a small mixing bowl, whisk together first 7 ingredients; set aside. In a large salad or serving bowl, combine next 5 ingredients (through celery); add lemon juice and toss to coat. Add dressing to carrot mixture; toss to coat. Serve immediately or refrigerate, covered, for up to 4 hrs.
