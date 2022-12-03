Recipe: Kowalski's Markets Carrot 'Slaw'

Sue Moores, a nutritionist for Kowalski's Market, explained during KARE 11 Saturday what foods can help people's skin stay healthy and glowing.

MINNEAPOLIS — With spring and eventually summer on the horizon in Minnesota, now is the time to begin eating foods that can help skin stay healthy and offer a layer of protection against the sun's harmful rays.

During KARE 11 Saturday, Sue Moores, a nutritionist for Kowalski's Market, explained how different foods can help people's skin stay glowing and can help against the sun's damaging rays with a measure of protection.

Some of the foods that can help include:

Fruits and vegetables (particularly those rich in vitamin A, carotenes and vitamin C)

Nuts and seeds

Vitamin D-fortified Dairy

Fish

Green or black tea

Coffee

Moores went on to share a recipe incorporating several of these ingredients.

Carrot "Slaw"

SERVES 4

INGREDIENTS

¼ cup plain yogurt

1 ½ tsp. mayonnaise

1 tsp. orange juice

1 tsp. honey

Finely grated zest of ½ lemon

⅛ tsp. kosher salt

Freshly ground Kowalski's Black Peppercorns, to taste

10 oz. (3-4 medium carrots) matchstick-cut or spiralized carrots

½ cup diced tart apple

½ cup finely diced celery

⅓ cup chopped dried tart cherries

¼ cup chopped walnuts

1 tsp. lemon juice

DIRECTIONS

In a small mixing bowl, whisk together first 7 ingredients; set aside. In a large salad or serving bowl, combine next 5 ingredients (through celery); add lemon juice and toss to coat. Add dressing to carrot mixture; toss to coat. Serve immediately or refrigerate, covered, for up to 4 hrs.

To visit Kowalski's website, click or tap here.

Watch more KARE11 Saturday: