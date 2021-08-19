RECIPE: Fresh flavored lemonades

You can experiment with these summery drinks by adding fruits, herbs, and jams or preserves!

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — It's pretty hot out, which is a great excuse to make some cold drinks.

Kowalski’s Culinary Director Rachael Perron joined KARE 11 Saturday to share some fun ways to make and enjoy fresh lemonade at home. You can make these fun drinks with fresh fruits or prepared preserves.

Make it a mocktail by muddling herbs or fruit - try basil, cucumber or watermelon. Shake and strain over ice and then garnish. (Cocktail tip: add gin and finish with a splash of tonic water)

FRESH LEMONADE - SERVES 4

Ingredients:

5 cups ice-cold water, divided

1 cup sugar

1 cup fresh squeezed lemon juice

4 lemon slices for garnish

In a small saucepan, mix 2 cups water with sugar; bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until sugar is completely dissolved. Cool completely (about 1 hr.). Strain into a pitcher; add 3 cups water and lemon juice. Stir well; serve over ice with a lemon slice.

EASIEST FRESH LEMONADE - SERVES 4

Ingredients:

4 cups ice-cold water

1 cup Kowalski’s Simple Syrup

1 cup Kowalski’s Freshly Squeezed Lemon Juice (from the Produce Department)

4 lemon slices for garnish

In a pitcher, combine water, simple syrup and juice; stir well. Serve over ice with lemon slices for garnish.

BLACK RASPBERRY-BASIL LEMONADE - SERVES 6

Ingredients:

½ oz. fresh basil leaves (a generous handful)

½ cup Kowalski’s Black Raspberry Jam

48 oz. Kowalski’s Signature Freshly Squeezed Lemonade

Blackberries, raspberries, fresh basil and lemon slices, for garnish

Place basil in a glass pitcher; use a wooden spoon to bruise leaves and release essential oils. Add jam and lemonade to the pitcher; stir until well combined (it may help to loosen the jam by heating it in the microwave for about 30 seconds). Refrigerate mixture for 2-3 hrs. Strain lemonade; discard basil leaves and any fruit solids. Serve strained lemonade over ice.