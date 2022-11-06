Grilling kabobs with Adam's Soul to Go

MINNEAPOLIS — With summer finally here in Minnesota and Father's Day just around the corner, Adam from Adam's Soul to Go in Roseville joined KARE 11 to demonstrate some of his favorite recipes.
During KARE 11 Saturday, Adam explained that grilling is all about the seasonings and marinades and showed viewers how he makes them.
Pineapple Pico
- 1 cup fresh pineapple (diced)
- ¼ cup red bell pepper (diced)
- ¼ cup red onion (diced)
- 2 Tbl chopped cilantro
- ¼ cup honey
- ¼ cup pineapple juice
- 1 small Habanero pepper (diced)” completely optional”
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Combine all ingredients
Hmong Pepper
- ¼ lb Thai chilis
- 2 bunches of green onions chopped
- 1-2 dashes of fish sauce
- 2 tbl Lime juice
- Salt to taste
