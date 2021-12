Owner Amy Brace joined us on KARE 11 Saturday to demonstrate some holiday treat recipes.

HOPKINS, Minn. — Amy’s Cupcake Shoppe located in Hopkins is a great place to shop small this holiday season, with gifts for your favorite budding or professional baker in your life!

Owner Amy Brace joined us on KARE 11 Saturday to demonstrate some holiday treat recipes. You can check out the full segment from the show above.