KARE in the Kitchen: Life Time's Immune Boosting Green Smoothie

MINNEAPOLIS — Shakes are the perfect place to sneak in neutral-tasting greens, such as spinach, which provide immune support with vitamins A and E, folate, and iron. Greens also offer micronutrients, minerals and antioxidants, which are needed for optimal white-blood-cell power. Whenever possible, buy organic greens to avoid the potential negative effects of pesticides on your immune response.
Makes one serving
Prep time: 5 minutes
Ingredients
- 1 serving vanilla Life Time Protein Powder
- 1/2 small green apple
- 2 celery stalks, diced
- 1 lime, juiced
- 1 big handful of organic spinach
- 10 fresh mint leaves
- 1 cup unsweetened almond or coconut milk
Directions
Blend and enjoy.
