
Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

Recipes

KARE in the Kitchen: Life Time's Immune Boosting Green Smoothie

Craving a Shamrock Shake but looking to avoid the calories? Life Time shares their green immune boosting smoothie recipe to kick your health into high gear.
Credit: LIfetime

MINNEAPOLIS — Shakes are the perfect place to sneak in neutral-tasting greens, such as spinach, which provide immune support with vitamins A and E, folate, and iron. Greens also offer micronutrients, minerals and antioxidants, which are needed for optimal white-blood-cell power. Whenever possible, buy organic greens to avoid the potential negative effects of pesticides on your immune response.

Makes one serving
Prep time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 serving vanilla Life Time Protein Powder
  • 1/2 small green apple
  • 2 celery stalks, diced
  • 1 lime, juiced
  • 1 big handful of organic spinach
  • 10 fresh mint leaves
  • 1 cup unsweetened almond or coconut milk

Directions

Blend and enjoy.

Life Time is offering KARE viewers a discount on their products

  • Use promo code healthywithKARE
  • 25% off Nutritional Products purchased at shop.LifeTime.life
  • Two uses per customer, expires April 30th, 2021

