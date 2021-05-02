The KARE 11 Saturday crew shares their favorite Super Bowl snacks

Looking for new ideas for Sunday treats? Check out what the KARE 11 family is cooking up!

Not sure what to make in preparation for the big game?

The KARE 11 Saturday crew is sharing their favorite recipes for Super Bowl Sunday.

Belinda Jensen loves these delicious Food Network recipes:

And try out KARE 11 Saturday producer Justine Zirbes' favorite recipes from Magnolia Table:

French Onion Dip

from Magnolia Table, Volume 2 Cookbook

prep: 40 minutes

cook: under 25

minutes cool: 1 hour

8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter

3 large sweet onions, such as Vidalia, cut into ⅛-inch slices

½ cup small-diced shallots (about 2 large)

2 garlic cloves, minced

3 cups sour cream

2 cups mayonnaise, preferably Hellmann’s

1 tablespoon celery salt

1 tablespoon Worcestershire

2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon minced chives

1. Depending on the size of the skillet, you may need to sauté in two batches.

In a large skillet, melt the butter over medium-high heat until it bubbles.

Add the onions and shallots and sauté, stirring occasionally, until golden brown, 20 to 25 minutes. Add the garlic in the last minute of cooking and sauté just until fragrant. Set the pan aside to cool for about 15 minutes, then transfer the onion mixture to a cutting board.

2. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine the sour cream, mayonnaise, celery salt, Worcestershire, lemon juice, kosher salt, and pepper. Whisk until well mixed.

3. Chop the cooled onion mixture and add it to the bowl. Fold into the mixture until well incorporated. Cover the bowl and refrigerate for at least 1 hour or up to overnight. Stir again and sprinkle with chives right before serving.

4. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 2 days.

Makes about 8 cups

Lucy’s Peanut Butter Brownies

from Magnolia Table, Volume 2 Cookbook

prep: 15 minutes, plus 30 minutes cooling and 1 hour freezing

cook: under 35 minutes

cool: none

brownies:

Cooking spray

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter

⅓ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

2 cups granulated sugar

1½ cups all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon kosher salt

4 large eggs

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

topping: One 16-ounce jar creamy peanut butter

frosting:

8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter

10 large marshmallows

4 cups powdered sugar, or more for a thicker frosting

1/3 cup whole milk

1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

to make the brownies

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Spray a 9×13-inch pan well with cooking spray.

2. In a small saucepan, combine the butter and cocoa. Set over low heat until the butter melts, then whisk together with the cocoa. Set aside to cool, approximately 5 minutes.

3. In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, combine the granulated sugar, flour, and salt. Add the cocoa/butter mixture and beat on medium speed until well blended, about 2 minutes. Slowly add the eggs and vanilla and mix until well incorporated.

4. Spread the mixture evenly in the prepared pan. Bake until a tester inserted into the center comes out with a few moist crumbs, 20 to 22 minutes.

5. Let the brownies cool completely, about 30 minutes.

to make the topping

6. Soften the peanut butter by placing it in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave for about 15 seconds. Stir the peanut butter well to distribute the heat evenly. Spread it on top of the brownies. Freeze the brownies for at least 30 minutes.

to make the frosting

7. In a medium saucepan, melt the butter and marshmallows over medium heat. Add the powdered sugar, milk, and cocoa and stir until smooth. (For a thicker frosting, add a little more powdered sugar.)

8. Spread the frosting over the peanut butter and freeze for 30 minutes.

9. Cut into 24 squares. Keep refrigerated.