KARE in the Kitchen: 4th of July Red Velvet Cake Pops

Ingredients
- 1 box red velvet cake mix (and ingredients called for on box)
- 1 cup cream cheese frosting
- 2 cups white chocolate chips
- Sprinkles
Instructions
- Make cake and bake according to box instructions
- Once the cake is cooled, crumble it up into a large bowl
- Add your cream cheese frosting to your crumbled cake and stir everything together till blended
- Shape mixture into small cake balls and place on a lined cookie sheet. If they aren't keeping shape throw them in the freezer for a few minutes to firm up. Add sticks into balls
- Place in freezer for 15 minutes
- Put white chocolate chips in a small bowl and microwave for 30 seconds, then stir, then an additional 30 seconds, then stir, then another 30 seconds if needed till creamy
- Grab cake pop and dip them into white chocolate covering completely. Allow excess to drip off back into the bowl
- Top with your favorite sprinkles if desired before the chocolate hardens