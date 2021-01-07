x
KARE in the Kitchen: 4th of July Red Velvet Cake Pops

If you need something fun and sweet for the 4th of July, why not try making some delicious and portable cake pops for your party!
Fourth of July red velvet cake pops

Ingredients

  • 1 box red velvet cake mix (and ingredients called for on box)
  • 1 cup cream cheese frosting
  • 2 cups white chocolate chips
  • Sprinkles

Instructions

  • Make cake and bake according to box instructions
  • Once the cake is cooled, crumble it up into a large bowl
  • Add your cream cheese frosting to your crumbled cake and stir everything together till blended
  • Shape mixture into small cake balls and place on a lined cookie sheet. If they aren't keeping shape throw them in the freezer for a few minutes to firm up. Add sticks into balls
  • Place in freezer for 15 minutes
  • Put white chocolate chips in a small bowl and microwave for 30 seconds, then stir, then an additional 30 seconds, then stir, then another 30 seconds if needed till creamy
  • Grab cake pop and dip them into white chocolate covering completely. Allow excess to drip off back into the bowl
  • Top with your favorite sprinkles if desired before the chocolate hardens

