KARE in the Kitchen: Alicia whips up 'Poor Man's Pudding,' a French Canadian dessert

The star of this week's KARE in the Kitchen is a French Canadian spin on bread pudding. Quebecois say it IN FRENCH -- 'Pouding Chomeur.'

MINNEAPOLIS — In this week's KARE in the Kitchen Alicia Lewis is making her husband's favorite, a French Canadian spin on bread pudding. It's called "Poor Man's Pudding, or as Quebecois say it, "Pouding Chomeur,". It's made with simple ingredients from your pantry and a Canadian staple... maple syrup!

This recipe is courtesy of Chuck Hughes of the Cooking Channel!

Ingredients

2 cups pure maple syrup

1 cup 35-percent cream

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup butter

1 cup butter, at room temperature

1 cup sugar

1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

Pinch salt

1 cup milk

Vanilla ice cream, for serving

DIRECTIONS

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C).

For the maple sauce: Bring the maple syrup, cream, brown sugar and butter to a boil in a saucepan. Reduce the heat and simmer for 5 minutes.

For the batter: Cream the butter, sugar and vanilla in a bowl with a mixer. In another bowl, combine the flour, baking powder and salt. Add the flour mixture to the butter mixture, alternating with the milk, and beating until just combined. Divide the batter among 8 ramekins (or small serving dishes). Pour the syrup over the batter. Bake until golden brown and a toothpick inserted into the center of the pudding comes out clean, about 35 minutes.

Serve warm with vanilla ice cream.