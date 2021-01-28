KARE in the Kitchen: Alicia's Easy Stromboli

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Stromboli... simply put... is delicious! It's basically cheesy pizza rolled up and sliced into thin strips.
My family calls it Salami Bread but essentially it's the same thing. My aunt's recipe she makes every Christmas is my favorite, but I tweaked her recipe for KARE in the Kitchen this week because it involves fresh bread that has to rise and takes too much time.
Here is my simplified recipe you can make in 30 minutes!
Ingredients:
- 1 tube of thin pizza crust
- 20 slices of salami
- 20 slices of pepperoni
- 1/2 cup black olives sliced
- 1 1/2 cup of shredded mozzarella cheese (sliced works too!)
- 1 teaspoon of garlic powder (or fresh!)
- 1 teaspoon of Italian Seasoning
- 1 egg
- 1 Tablespoon of olive oil
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Roll the dough out and stretch it out on a large cutting board or baking sheet. Spread a little olive oil on the crust and sprinkle some garlic and Italian seasoning on. Top with salami, pepperoni, black olives (and any other toppings) and then the cheese.
- Roll the dough up and seal the edges with a pinch. Lay the Stromboli seam side down on a tinfoil lined baking sheet (brushed with a little olive oil or cooking spray). Brush with the egg wash and cut small slats in the top. Top with 1/4 cup cheese, Italian seasoning and sprinkle with fresh parsley.
- Bake for 15-20 minutes or until golden brown on top. Serve with warm pizza sauce, or eating plain is delicious too!