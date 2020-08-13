KARE in the Kitchen: Oh kale no! Alicia's Kale Smoothie

Whether you like kale or not, EVERYONE will like this recipe because it's healthy, sweet and easy to make!

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn — I have been loving my CSA from Untiedt's Vegetable Farm out of Waverly, Minnesota, but there are some weeks that I don't like ALL of the veggies I get in my box, like kale.

The tough leafy green isn't my favorite but I don't want to waste it. So instead, I blend it up into a delicious sweet green smoothie!

Here's what you need:

2-3 cups of kale with the stems cut off

1 cup of frozen mixed fruit (I used pineapple, strawberries, and mango)

1 cup of frozen peaches

1 banana

1 cup of unsweetened vanilla almond milk