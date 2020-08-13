KARE in the Kitchen: Oh kale no! Alicia's Kale Smoothie

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn — I have been loving my CSA from Untiedt's Vegetable Farm out of Waverly, Minnesota, but there are some weeks that I don't like ALL of the veggies I get in my box, like kale.
The tough leafy green isn't my favorite but I don't want to waste it. So instead, I blend it up into a delicious sweet green smoothie!
Here's what you need:
- 2-3 cups of kale with the stems cut off
- 1 cup of frozen mixed fruit (I used pineapple, strawberries, and mango)
- 1 cup of frozen peaches
- 1 banana
- 1 cup of unsweetened vanilla almond milk
Blend it up as much as you can and voila! Kale that doesn't taste bad.