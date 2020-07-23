KARE in the Kitchen: Alicia's Tomatillo Salsa Verde

Tomatillo's are in season, so now is the perfect time to whip up some Tomatillo Salsa Verde. It's subtly sweet with a lot of heat and super easy to make!

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn — I love salsa year round, but there's something about making it from fresh local produce. It tastes so much better! I’m on Week Five of my CSA at Untiedt's Vegetable Farm out of Waverly, Minnesota, and I’m beyond impressed with the spread of fresh local produce. Each week on KARE in the Kitchen, I make something from my CSA.

Last week I made spicy refrigerator pickles and they turned out great! This week I whipped up Tomatillo Salsa Verde and it's packing some major heat!

INGREDIENTS:

1/2 white onion

5-8 tomatillos

2 medium jalapenos

2 cloves of garlic

1 cup of cilantro

2 tablespoons of olive oil

1 lime

Ground salt and pepper

INSTRUCTIONS:

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Cut up the onion, tomatillos and jalapenos in large chunks and place on a baking sheet. Add cloves of garlic (with skin still on), drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Throw in the oven for 10-15 minutes or until soft or golden brown.