KARE in the Kitchen: Chef DeCamp's Sweet Pea Tortelli

Minnesota chefs, athletes and icons are coming together to feed those in need. Chef Mike DeCamp previews "Taste Fore the Tour" and shares a recipe of his own.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn — The Twin Cities' largest food pantry is gearing up for one of their biggest fundraisers. Volunteers Enlisted to Assist People (VEAP) distributes 4 million pounds of food to more than 27,000 folks in need around the Twin Cities every year.

Not only do they host their big Taste Fore the Tour golf event, but also put together a celebrity recipe collection.

What's great about this recipe book is that it's filled with recipes from some of your favorite local athletes, icons, tv personalities and incredible chefs!

We have Lou Nanne, Mark Parrish, Tony Oliva, Chef Gavin Kaysin, Andrew Zimmern – the list goes on.

For $30 you get the recipe book, and you also feed a person for an entire month!

Chef Mike DeCamp is a well known chef from the Twin Cities and is the Executive Chef at Borough, Parlor and P.S. Steak. Chef DeCamp is a member of the event’s culinary team, and is sharing his Sweet Pea Tortelli with Lump Crab and Truffle recipe.

Sweet Pea Tortelli with Lump Crab and Truffle

(Serves 6)

1 recipe Spinach Pasta

1 recipe Pea Filling

1 bunch Asparagus

24 Ramps

3 Sprigs Tarragon

30 Nasturtium Leaves

8 Nasturtium Flowers

36 Red Ribbon Sorrel Leaves

1 cup Lump Crab

EVOO

1 Black Truffle

1 cup Butter

2 Lemons

Salt and Pepper

Guanciale, shaved thin in 3” strips

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Roll the spinach pasta through the pasta roller to a very thin setting and punch out 36 4” circles. In the center of each circle place two tablespoons of the shell pea filling. Moisten the edges of the pasta circle and fold into tortelli shape.

Trim half of the asparagus to just leave the tips. Shave the other half of the asparagus very thinly on a mandolin. Blanch the asparagus tips and set aside.

Sautee the ramps in a small amount of browned butter and salt, set aside. In three pans boil a small amount of water and add the butter to create an emulsion, add the crab, asparagus and ramps, blanch the pasta in the large pot of boiling water.

Once cooked add to the crab butter and toss gently to combine. Place six toretlli in a bowl along with the crab. Garnish with asparagus tips and sautéed ramps. In a small bowl toss the shaved asparagus with lemon, extra virgin olive oil and salt, place on top of the pasta. Place the shaved guanciale in with the shaved asparagus. Finally garnish with the herbs and flowers and shaved truffle.

Sweet Pea Filling

13 sheets of gelatin

32oz frozen peas

1 yellow onion

3 cups water

1 sprig rosemary

Extra virgin olive oil

Salt and Pepper

Heat a sauce pan over high heat. Add oil to the pan and begin to sweat the onion along with the rosemary. Once the onions have started to turn translucent add the peas and cook for a minute, add the water and simmer until the peas are soft. Bloom the gelatin in ice water. In the bowl of a blender place the pea mixture and as much reserved water as needed along with the gelatin and blend until smooth. Pour into a shallow pan over an ice bath and place in cooler until set. Place in pastry bag until ready to fill pastas.

Spinach Pasta Dough

4 cups flour

2 whole eggs

4 egg yolks

4oz very dry spinach purée (blanched and shocked)

1500g water

75g salt