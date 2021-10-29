KARE in the Kitchen: How to make Cocoa Bombs

It's that time of year for a hot cup of cocoa! If you've never heard of a Cocoa Bomb, you're in for a real treat.

The cocoa bomb is a chocolate ball filled with cocoa mix, and jam packed with marshmallows. Once you pour hot water or milk over the cocoa bomb, it explodes with baby 'mallows and chocolatey goodness. Jen Bloom from Lil Turtle Sweets shares her recipe with us ahead of her Falloween Porch Pop-Up happening on Thursday, Oct. 28 -Saturday Oct. 30.

Here's what you'll need:

Chocolate Almond Bark

Chocolate Candy Melts

Mini Marshmallows

Cocoa Powder

Silicone Chocolate Bomb Mold

Instructions:

Melt the chocolate according to the package. Spread chocolate inside of mold and then tip the mold over onto a piece of parchment paper to get excess chocolate out. Let the chocolate cool for a few minutes to harden.