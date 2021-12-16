KARE in the Kitchen: The 'Fletcher Burger' from The Hen and The Hog

Cities 97's Paul Fletcher teamed up with four restaurants to create a delicious burger, with a portion of the proceeds from each patty going to charity.

MINNEAPOLIS — On this week's KARE in the Kitchen we are eating delicious cheeseburgers for a good cause! Cities 97's Paul Fletcher teamed up with four local restaurants and came up with some mouth watering burger recipes.

For each burger sold, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to a charity of their choice! It's called #Burgers4Good and it's a great way to dine out and do good!

This month we are featuring The Hen & The Hog and their "Fletcher" burger.

"We do half ground bacon, half ground wagyu and combine it together for two smashed patties of ground bacon and wagyu so its got that rich beef flavor and that richness of bacon and the smokiness," said Chef Ben.

"The Utepils Skolsh Beer cheese sauce, the beer battered pickles, because we needed something with acid and crunch."

Other restaurants involved with Burgers 4 Good include Step Child, The Tipsy Steer and Thirty Bales. They all have their own specialty burger of the month.

