KARE in the Kitchen: Homemade Habanero Salsa

MINNEAPOLIS — Step up your Taco Tuesday game with the sweet and heat from Alicia's homemade habanero salsa!
INGREDIENTS:
- 1/2 white onion
- 1/2 red onion
- 5-8 roma tomatoes
- 2-4 medium habaneros
- 2 cloves of garlic
- 1 cup of cilantro
- 2 tablespoons of olive oil
- 2 limes
- A dash of cumin
- Ground salt and pepper
INSTRUCTIONS:
Cut up the onion, tomatoes and habaneros in large chunks and place on a baking sheet. Add cloves of garlic (with skin still on), drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Throw in the oven on a high broil for a few minutes or until skin on pepper browns.
Remove garlic skin and place everything in a blender with cilantro and squeeze lime into blender. Blend until smooth and refrigerate! ENJOY!