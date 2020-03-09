x
KARE in the Kitchen: Homemade Habanero Salsa

You'll want to have a margarita on standby.

MINNEAPOLIS — Step up your Taco Tuesday game with the sweet and heat from Alicia's homemade habanero salsa!

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1/2 white onion
  • 1/2 red onion
  • 5-8 roma tomatoes
  • 2-4 medium habaneros
  • 2 cloves of garlic
  • 1 cup of cilantro
  • 2 tablespoons of olive oil
  • 2 limes
  • A dash of cumin
  • Ground salt and pepper

INSTRUCTIONS:

Cut up the onion, tomatoes and habaneros in large chunks and place on a baking sheet. Add cloves of garlic (with skin still on), drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Throw in the oven on a high broil for a few minutes or until skin on pepper browns.

Remove garlic skin and place everything in a blender with cilantro and squeeze lime into blender. Blend until smooth and refrigerate! ENJOY!

