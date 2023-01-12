KARE in the Kitchen: Nutrition Myths vs. Facts with HyVee

The new year comes with new health trends. HyVee Registered Dietician Melissa Jaeger shares some protein-packed smoothie recipes and myths when it comes to diets.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn — KARE 11's Alicia Lewis spoke with Hy-Vee Registered Dietician Melissa Jaeger about some meal replacement smoothies and myths when it comes to dieting.

How to build a better smoothie:

1. Base : milk, milk alternative, yogurt, 100% fruit juice

Using Fairlife milk helps amplify the protein content compared with traditional milk while helping keep carbohydrates in check for more balanced blood sugar.

2. Fruits and vegetables : Eat the rainbow – incorporate a variety of fresh and/or frozen to help reach your five-per-day servings. Fruits and vegetables not only provide us with vitamins and minerals, but they also help pack in the fiber. Fiber helps keep us full longer and can help with blood sugar control, cholesterol management and more!

3. Consistency is key : Bananas, avocado and oats are all examples of ingredients that can help thicken your smoothie. Using avocado in your morning shake helps create a rich and creamy texture, adds heart-healthy fats, plus adds an extra boost of fiber + vitamins and minerals.

4. Nutrient-dense additions : Protein powder, flaxseed meal, chia seeds, powdered peanut butter, hempseed

Flaxseed meal and chia seeds add omega-3 fatty acids plus protein and fiber. Powdered peanut butter can help boost the protein content while keeping the fat content in check. Keep in mind that a balanced meal contains three to five of the food groups (dairy, grains, protein, fruits, vegetables) and a balanced snack contains two food groups. Smoothies should contain all macronutrients (carbohydrates, protein and fats) to help keep you full longer.

Nutrition Myths vs. Facts

Myth: Foods can replace medication.

Truth: Always consult a doctor for medical advice; never try to replace prescribed medications on your own.

Myth: You have to eat organic foods to be healthy.

Truth : Organic produce may have small increases in some nutrients, but conventional produce, frozen produce, canned no-salt-added vegetables and canned fruit in 100% juice are also nutritious and more affordable. You will reap the health benefits of any type of produce consumed, so it is important to aim for five servings a day of fresh, frozen or canned produce.

Myth: Juicing detoxes are a good idea to remove toxins from our system.

Truth : There is no research that supports the safety and efficacy of juice detoxes. Juicing fruits and vegetables removes fiber, which is a key component of a healthy diet helping promote

Recipes:

Tropical Green Machine, serves 1

All you need:

4 oz. unsweetened vanilla coconut milk

2 oz. 100% orange juice

5 pieces frozen pineapple

5 pieces frozen mango

½ avocado

5 green grapes

1 small handful spinach

1 small handful kale

1 scoop Performance Inspired vanilla whey protein powder

¼ cup ice

All you do:

Blend all ingredients together and enjoy immediately!

Nutrition Facts per serving: 450 calories, 19g fat, 5g saturated fat, 45mg cholesterol, 280mg sodium, 47g carbohydrate, 10g fiber, 26g total sugars, 0g added sugars, 30g protein. 10% vitamin D, 20% calcium, 15% iron, 25% potassium.

Apple Pie a la Mode Smoothie, serves 1

All you need:

6 apple slices

3 oz. Hy-Vee unsweetened vanilla almond milk

1 scoop Performance Inspired vanilla whey protein powder

1 tbsp flaxseed meal

1 (5.3-oz) container Siggi’s nonfat vanilla yogurt

Dash of cinnamon

¼ cup ice

All you do: Blend all ingredients until smooth. Pour into a cup and enjoy!

Nutrition Facts per serving: 360 calories, 6g fat, 1g saturated fat, 55mg cholesterol, 310mg sodium, 40g carbohydrates, 5g fiber, 25g total sugars, 0g added sugar, 43g protein. 10% vitamin D, 30% calcium, 6% iron, 8% potassium.

