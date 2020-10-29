x
KARE in the Kitchen: Spooky Spider Pizza

Halloween at home doesn't have to be boring! Spice it up with a DIY spooky spider pizza. Get the kiddos involved for this spin on your traditional personal pan za!
Credit: Profile by Sanford

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn — Halloween may look a little different in 2020. A new report says half as many households plan to trick-or-treat this year compared to last because of safety concerns with COVID-19. So, if you and the family are having a spooky night in, why not have a little fun with your meal.

Danette Peterson, a registered dietitian with Profile by Sanford, shares a healthy take on personal pan pizzas with her Spooky Spider Pizza.

Ingredients:

  • 1 ready to bake pizza crust
  • 1/4 cup of Italian seasoned tomato paste
  • 1/4 cup of water
  • 2-3 sticks of mozzarella string cheese or shredded cheese
  • 4-6 large black olives

Directions:

  1. Combine water and tomato paste. Mix well
  2. Spread tomato sauce on pizza crust
  3. Separate string cheese into thin strips 
  4. Cut one black olive in half length wise (use this for the spider body). Cut remaining olives horizontally (these will be your spider legs) and save a piece for the head. 
  5. Assemble the string cheese in a web shape.
  6. Top the pizza with the olives in the shape of a spider body
  7. Bake in a preheated oven at 375 degrees for 10-15 minutes or until it's done

