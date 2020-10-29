KARE in the Kitchen: Spooky Spider Pizza

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn — Halloween may look a little different in 2020. A new report says half as many households plan to trick-or-treat this year compared to last because of safety concerns with COVID-19. So, if you and the family are having a spooky night in, why not have a little fun with your meal.
Danette Peterson, a registered dietitian with Profile by Sanford, shares a healthy take on personal pan pizzas with her Spooky Spider Pizza.
Ingredients:
- 1 ready to bake pizza crust
- 1/4 cup of Italian seasoned tomato paste
- 1/4 cup of water
- 2-3 sticks of mozzarella string cheese or shredded cheese
- 4-6 large black olives
Directions:
- Combine water and tomato paste. Mix well
- Spread tomato sauce on pizza crust
- Separate string cheese into thin strips
- Cut one black olive in half length wise (use this for the spider body). Cut remaining olives horizontally (these will be your spider legs) and save a piece for the head.
- Assemble the string cheese in a web shape.
- Top the pizza with the olives in the shape of a spider body
- Bake in a preheated oven at 375 degrees for 10-15 minutes or until it's done