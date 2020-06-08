KARE in the Kitchen: Alicia's State Fair-style 'Grilled Sweet Corn'

If you didn't get your hands on State Fair Food Parade tickets, NO PROBLEM! You can make your fair favorites at home. Who knew grilled sweet corn is so easy?

ST PAUL, Minn. — Like many of you, I'm super disappointed that the Great Minnesota Get-Together isn't happening this year. Although, my waistline didn't need the extra calories.

If you didn't get your hands on State Fair Food Parade tickets, you're not alone, which is why I'm making one of my fair favorites at home.

My coworker, Heidi Wigdahl, seemed distraught after finding out the corn roast won't be available on the parade route this year. Don't get discouraged Heidi!

You can make grilled sweet corn at home and it's super easy to do. You can find sweet corn right now at most grocery stores, farmers markets, and even if you venture out of the city. Just keep driving... you'll likely run into a corn field at some point!

Ingredients:

Sweet Corn in their husks

Butter

Salt and Pepper

Instructions: