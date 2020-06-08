KARE in the Kitchen: Alicia's State Fair-style 'Grilled Sweet Corn'

ST PAUL, Minn. — Like many of you, I'm super disappointed that the Great Minnesota Get-Together isn't happening this year. Although, my waistline didn't need the extra calories.
If you didn't get your hands on State Fair Food Parade tickets, you're not alone, which is why I'm making one of my fair favorites at home.
My coworker, Heidi Wigdahl, seemed distraught after finding out the corn roast won't be available on the parade route this year. Don't get discouraged Heidi!
You can make grilled sweet corn at home and it's super easy to do. You can find sweet corn right now at most grocery stores, farmers markets, and even if you venture out of the city. Just keep driving... you'll likely run into a corn field at some point!
Ingredients:
- Sweet Corn in their husks
- Butter
- Salt and Pepper
Instructions:
Soak all of the corn (husks on) in a large pot filled with salty water. Let them soak for about an hour, or less if you're impatient like me. Get the grill started towards the end of that hour. I like to use charcoal to give it that char flavor. Throw the corn directly onto the hot side of the grill and let them cook for about 20-30 minutes, rotating them every so often. They should be a little charred on the outside. Peel back the husk, load on the butter and salt and enjoy!