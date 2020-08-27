KARE in the Kitchen: Surly Beer Battered Cheese Curds with Homemade Ranch Sauce

MINNEAPOLIS — What's better than a basket of cheese curds? Beer battered cheese curds! We used Surly Oktoberfest Beer to make some deliciously dippable curds at home.
Cheese Curd Batter
- 3/4 cup Flour (plus more for dredging)
- 1/2 tsp Salt
- Pinch Cayenne
- Pinch Sugar
- 1/4 tsp Baking Powder
- 1/2 cup Surly Oktoberfest Beer
- 1/4 cup Buttermilk
- 1 Egg
Preparation
- Toss cheese curds lightly with flour. Shake any excess flour off and layout on a sheet tray and freeze
- Turn on fryer and heat to 375 degrees
- In medium bowl, mix flour, salt, cayenne, sugar and baking powder
- In another bowl, mix together beer, buttermilk and egg
- Mix wet mix into dry mix
- Take frozen cheese curds and dip in batter
- Drop individual dipped curds into fryer
- Fry until golden brown and cheese is starting to bubble out
- Dump fryer basket onto a plate lined with paper towel
- Enjoy with a cold beer and fresh-made ranch sauce
Surly Ranch Dipping Sauce
- Mayo, 1.25 cups
- Buttermilk, 1/2 cup
- Sour Cream, 1 cup
- Dill, fresh, chopped, 2 tbsp
- Thyme, dried, 1/2 tsp
- Granulated garlic,1/4 tsp
- Onion powder, 1/4 tsp
- Black pepper, ground, 1 tsp
- Pecorino, finely grated, 2 tbsp
- Salt,1/4 tsp
Preparation
- In small bowl, mix mayo, buttermilk and sour cream
- Add remaining ingredients and mix
- Adjust seasoning with salt if necessary
Enjoy!