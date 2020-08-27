x
KARE in the Kitchen: Surly Beer Battered Cheese Curds with Homemade Ranch Sauce

Is there a better combination than cheese curds and beer?!
Surly Beer Battered Cheese Curds and ranch dipping sauce

MINNEAPOLIS — What's better than a basket of cheese curds? Beer battered cheese curds! We used Surly Oktoberfest Beer to make some deliciously dippable curds at home.

Cheese Curd Batter

  • 3/4 cup Flour (plus more for dredging)
  • 1/2 tsp Salt
  • Pinch Cayenne
  • Pinch Sugar
  • 1/4 tsp Baking Powder
  • 1/2 cup Surly Oktoberfest Beer
  • 1/4 cup Buttermilk
  • 1 Egg

Preparation

  1. Toss cheese curds lightly with flour. Shake any excess flour off and layout on a sheet tray and freeze
  2. Turn on fryer and heat to 375 degrees
  3. In medium bowl, mix flour, salt, cayenne, sugar and baking powder
  4. In another bowl, mix together beer, buttermilk and egg
  5. Mix wet mix into dry mix
  6. Take frozen cheese curds and dip in batter
  7. Drop individual dipped curds into fryer
  8. Fry until golden brown and cheese is starting to bubble out
  9. Dump fryer basket onto a plate lined with paper towel
  10. Enjoy with a cold beer and fresh-made ranch sauce

Surly Ranch Dipping Sauce

  • Mayo, 1.25 cups
  • Buttermilk, 1/2 cup
  • Sour Cream, 1 cup
  • Dill, fresh, chopped, 2 tbsp
  • Thyme, dried, 1/2 tsp
  • Granulated garlic,1/4 tsp
  • Onion powder, 1/4 tsp
  • Black pepper, ground, 1 tsp
  • Pecorino, finely grated, 2 tbsp
  • Salt,1/4 tsp

Preparation

  1. In small bowl, mix mayo, buttermilk and sour cream
  2. Add remaining ingredients and mix
  3. Adjust seasoning with salt if necessary

Enjoy!

