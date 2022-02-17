KARE in the Kitchen: The Tipsy Steer's charity burger

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn — On this week's KARE in the Kitchen we are eating delicious cheeseburgers for a good cause! Cities 97's Paul Fletcher teamed up with several local restaurants and came up with some mouth watering burger recipes. For each burger sold, the participating restaurant will donate a portion of the proceeds to a charity of their choice! It's called #Burgers4Good and it's a great way to dine out and do good!