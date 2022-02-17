x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Recipes

KARE in the Kitchen: The Tipsy Steer's charity burger

Cities 97's Paul Fletcher teamed up with four restaurants to create a delicious burger, with a portion of the proceeds from each patty going to charity.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn — On this week's KARE in the Kitchen we are eating delicious cheeseburgers for a good cause! Cities 97's Paul Fletcher teamed up with several local restaurants and came up with some mouth watering burger recipes. For each burger sold, the participating restaurant will donate a portion of the proceeds to a charity of their choice! It's called #Burgers4Good and it's a great way to dine out and do good!

This month we are featuring the Tipsy Steer in Minneapolis and their Helles Bacon Mac & Cheeseburger!

The decadent burger features two patties, truffle aioli, Utepils beer battered mac and cheese, smoked Gouda cheese sauce, candied bacon croutons, Mozzarella cheese and a raspberry chipotle sauce drizzle.  

Two dollars from every burger sold this month will go to the non-profit Wishes and More which grants wishes to terminally ill children. 

If you haven't made weekend reservations dine out, do good and eat a burger for charity!

Credit: KARE 11

   

Related Articles

More recipes from KARE 11

Find more kitchen inspiration on our YouTube playlist:

In Other News

KARE in the Kitchen: Tipsy Steer Helles of a Bacon Cheeseburger