KARE in the Kitchen: The Tipsy Steer's charity burger

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn — On this week's KARE in the Kitchen we are eating delicious cheeseburgers for a good cause! Cities 97's Paul Fletcher teamed up with several local restaurants and came up with some mouth watering burger recipes. For each burger sold, the participating restaurant will donate a portion of the proceeds to a charity of their choice! It's called #Burgers4Good and it's a great way to dine out and do good!
This month we are featuring the Tipsy Steer in Minneapolis and their Helles Bacon Mac & Cheeseburger!
The decadent burger features two patties, truffle aioli, Utepils beer battered mac and cheese, smoked Gouda cheese sauce, candied bacon croutons, Mozzarella cheese and a raspberry chipotle sauce drizzle.
Two dollars from every burger sold this month will go to the non-profit Wishes and More which grants wishes to terminally ill children.
If you haven't made weekend reservations dine out, do good and eat a burger for charity!
