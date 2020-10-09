KARE in the Kitchen: Tuna Poke with Coastal Seafoods

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn — If you're like me and love to eat sushi but hate spending a ton of money of rolls and bowls, keep reading!

I was always intimidated by preparing raw fish at home. How do I know if it's sushi grade or that I won't poison my entire family by consuming something like raw tuna or salmon? So, I went to my friends at Coastal Seafoods, who just opened up a brand new storefront across the street from their old location.