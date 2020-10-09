KARE in the Kitchen: Tuna Poke with Coastal Seafoods

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn — If you're like me and love to eat sushi but hate spending a ton of money of rolls and bowls, keep reading!
I was always intimidated by preparing raw fish at home. How do I know if it's sushi grade or that I won't poison my entire family by consuming something like raw tuna or salmon? So, I went to my friends at Coastal Seafoods, who just opened up a brand new storefront across the street from their old location.
Keane Amdahl, who teaches cooking classes at Coastal Seafoods, not only answered all of my raw fish questions, he decided to teach me how to make easy tuna poke at home.
Poke Recipe:
- 1 lb tuna, cut into 1/2” cubes
- 2 green onions, white part only, roughly chopped (reserve greens for garnish)
- 1-2 tbsp tamari (or sushi soy sauce)
- 1 tbsp fresh lime juice
- 1 tbsp sushi rice vinegar
- 1 tbsp chili oil (or roasted sesame oil)
- Orange masago, for garnish
- Black and white sesame seeds, for garnish
Instructions:
- Place tuna and chopped green onions into a mixing bowl and toss to combine
- Add tamari (or soy sauce), lime juice, vinegar, and chili oil and mix thoroughly to dress
- Add poke mix to a serving platter and sprinkle with masago, sesame seeds, and additional green onion over the top
- Serve immediately and enjoy