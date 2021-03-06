KARE in the Kitchen: Vietnamese-Style Grilled Chicken Sandwich (Banh Mi)

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn — The grill has been fired up for the season, so mix things up from your standard brats and burgers and try this Vietnamese grilled chicken Bahn Mi sandwich! Chef Dan Darvell from Kitchen Window shows us how to whip up the tasty treat.
Vietnamese-Style Grilled Chicken Sandwich (Banh Mi)
Makes 4 sandwiches
Ingredients for the sandwich
- 4 Bahn Mi baguettes or French bread (7” pieces) or artisan baguette, with medium size V shaped wedge cut out of side
- 4 boneless skinless chicken thighs
- Salt and pepper
- Salted butter
- 2 green onions, cut 3” pieces
- 1/2 bunch cilantro
- 1 jalapeno, sliced
- 1 English cucumber, sliced into 4-5” by ½ inch lengths
- Sriracha
- Vietnamese marinade
- Vegetable slaw
Ingredients for Vietnamese marinade
- ½ cup oyster sauce
- ½ cup light brown sugar (or palm sugar)
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 1½ tablespoons minced garlic
- 1½ tablespoon low sodium soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon minced lemongrass
- 1 tablespoon Shaoxing or dry sherry
- 1 tablespoon fish sauce
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
- ½ teaspoons 5-spice
Ingredients for the vegetable slaw
- 1 carrot, julienned
- 1 daikon radish, julienned
- 1/4 cup rice vinegar
- 1 3/4 cup sugar
Make the slaw
In a small bowl, combine all ingredients and toss. Allow vegetables to sit for 15 minutes before use.
Make the marinade
In a small pan, combine the ingredients for the marinade and heat just until the sugar dissolves. Cool before using marinade on raw meats.
Make the sandwich
- Combine chicken thighs and half of the marinade in a bowl, cover and refrigerate for 12-24 hours. Reserve the remaining marinade for after grilling.
- Remove chicken from marinade and allow chicken thighs to drain excess liquid before grilling. Discard used marinade.
- Preheat grill half on high and half on medium
- Grill over high heat until caramelized. Then move chicken to cooler area of the grill and cook until chicken reaches 165-170 degrees.
- Slice chicken and place in the reserved marinade and toss
- Butter bread and place chicken inside. Top with vegetable slaw, green onions, fresh cilantro, jalapeno slices, cucumber and Siracha