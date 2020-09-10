KARE in the Kitchen: Viewer Jeanne's Apple Croissants

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn — Apple's are a BIG reason why fall in Minnesota is the BEST time of year. From the Honeycrisps to the First Kiss, we are in peak apple season. If you find yourself with one too many apples, try this simple recipe from KARE 11 viewer Jeanne Robin!
Ingredients
- One apple (any flavor)
- One package of refrigerated crescent rolls
- Cinnamon sugar (sugar substitute works well, too)
- 1/4 stick margarine
Recipe
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees
- Peel, core and thinly slice the apple
- Cut crescent rolls in half and lay half of them on the cookie sheet
- Place apple slices onto rolls and fold over the apples
- Melt the butter and pour over the bundles
- Sprinkle the top with cinnamon sugar
- Bake approximately 20 minutes (or until golden brown)
- These freeze VERY well