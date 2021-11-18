x
Recipes

KARE in the Kitchen: Brioche French Toast with Maple Whipped Cream

Alicia Lewis says this is hands down the BEST French toast recipe ever. It's so good you'll never make your French toast any other way!
Credit: Brent Hofacker - stock.adobe.com
Gourmet Homemade Brioche French Toast with Strawberries

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn — I have always made my French toast with crusty old French bread or with your typical whole grain slice, but once I discovered the Brioche loaf... it was a game changer!

I also am an advocate for homemade whipped cream, and why not sweeten it with some local Minnesota Maple syrup?

I hope you enjoy this recipe as much as I do. 

Brioche French Toast

INGREDIENTS 

  • 1 loaf brioche bread (I got mine from Costco... Trader Joe's sells it too)
  • 6 large eggs
  • 1 1/2 cups milk
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • Butter

INSTRUCTIONS

  • Preheat large, nonstick skillet or griddle over medium low to medium heat.
  • In a large shallow bowl or dish, whisk together eggs, milk, honey, vanilla, cinnamon, and salt.
  • Melt 1 tablespoon butter onto pan or spray pan with cooking spray. Add the slices of bread to the dish and cover in egg mix.
  • Transfer soaked bread slices to hot pan or griddle and cook on medium heat until golden brown on both sides.
  • Serve French toast with your maple whipped cream and maple syrup and fresh fruit or any other desired topping.

Homemade Maple Whipped Cream

Ingredients

  • 1 cup heavy cream cold
  • 2 tablespoons maple syrup
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract or ½ vanilla bean (seeds scraped)
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt

Instructions

  • Attach the whisk attachment to a standing mixer
  • Add all the ingredients into the bowl. 
  • Whisk in medium-low speed until foamy, about 1 minute.
  • Increase the speed to high and whip until soft peaks form, 1-2 minutes

