KARE in the Kitchen: Brioche French Toast with Maple Whipped Cream

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn — I have always made my French toast with crusty old French bread or with your typical whole grain slice, but once I discovered the Brioche loaf... it was a game changer!
I also am an advocate for homemade whipped cream, and why not sweeten it with some local Minnesota Maple syrup?
I hope you enjoy this recipe as much as I do.
Brioche French Toast
INGREDIENTS
- 1 loaf brioche bread (I got mine from Costco... Trader Joe's sells it too)
- 6 large eggs
- 1 1/2 cups milk
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 1 1/2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- Butter
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat large, nonstick skillet or griddle over medium low to medium heat.
- In a large shallow bowl or dish, whisk together eggs, milk, honey, vanilla, cinnamon, and salt.
- Melt 1 tablespoon butter onto pan or spray pan with cooking spray. Add the slices of bread to the dish and cover in egg mix.
- Transfer soaked bread slices to hot pan or griddle and cook on medium heat until golden brown on both sides.
- Serve French toast with your maple whipped cream and maple syrup and fresh fruit or any other desired topping.
Homemade Maple Whipped Cream
Ingredients
- 1 cup heavy cream cold
- 2 tablespoons maple syrup
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract or ½ vanilla bean (seeds scraped)
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
Instructions
- Attach the whisk attachment to a standing mixer
- Add all the ingredients into the bowl.
- Whisk in medium-low speed until foamy, about 1 minute.
- Increase the speed to high and whip until soft peaks form, 1-2 minutes