x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Recipes

KARE in the Kitchen: Anchors share their favorite soup recipes

With temperatures frequently below zero, now is the time to warm up with a hearty soup.
Credit: KARE 11

MINNEAPOLIS — With the Land of 10,000 lakes fully in the midst of winter and temperatures regularly hitting sub-zero across Minnesota, now is the perfect time to warm up with a hearty and tasty soup.

During KARE 11 Saturday, Belinda Jensen and Bobby Jensen shared their favorite soup recipes. Belinda shared a recipe on a Thai red curry noodle soup and Bobby shared a recipe for a tomato basil soup.

Thai Red Curry Noodle Soup

Prep Time: 15 minutes Cook Time: 35 minutes Servings: 6

Source: damndelicious.net 

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breast, cut into 1-inch chunks
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 red bell pepper, diced
  • 1 onion, diced
  • 3 tablespoons red curry paste
  • 1 tablespoon freshly grated ginger
  • 6 cups low sodium chicken broth
  • 1 (13.5-ounce) can coconut milk
  • 1/2 (8-ounce) package rice noodles
  • 1 tablespoon fish sauce
  • 2 teaspoons brown sugar
  • 3 green onions, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh basil leaves
  • 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice

Directions

  1. Heat olive oil in a large stockpot or Dutch oven over medium heat. Season chicken with salt and pepper, to taste. Add chicken to the stockpot and cook until golden, about 2-3 minutes; set aside.
  2. Add garlic, bell pepper and onion. Cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 3-4 minutes.
  3. Stir in red curry paste and ginger until fragrant, about 1 minute.
  4. Stir in chicken broth and coconut milk, scraping any browned bits from the bottom of the pot.
  5. Stir in chicken. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and cook, stirring occasionally, until reduced, about 10 minutes.
  6. Stir in rice noodles, fish sauce and brown sugar until noodles are tender, about 5 minutes.
  7. Remove from heat; stir in green onions, cilantro, basil and lime juice; season with salt and pepper, to taste.
  8. Serve immediately.

Nutrition

  • Calories: 372.0 
  • Calories from Fat: 180
  • Saturated Fat: 13.0g, 65%
  • Trans Fat: 0g
  • Cholesterol: 44.0mg, 15%
  • Sodium: 1098mg

Tomato Basil Soup

Prep Time: 15 minutes Cook Time: 15 minutes Servings: 3 to 4 

Source: thespruceeats.com

Ingredients

  • 2 teaspoons olive oil, more for drizzling
  • 1 small onion, finely chopped
  • 1 stalk celery, finely chopped
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1/2 cup fresh basil, chopped
  • 1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves
  • 2 (14-ounce) cans diced tomatoes (no salt added)
  • 2 cups non-fat low-sodium chicken broth or vegetable broth
  • Celery stalks or bread, for serving (optional)

Directions

  1. In a medium saucepan, heat the olive oil over medium heat.
  2. Add onions, celery and garlic and gently sauté until softened. Don't allow the garlic to brown.
  3. Add basil, thyme, tomatoes and broth of choice. Bring to a boil.
  4. Reduce heat and simmer for ten minutes. Remove from heat and allow it to cool.
  5. Use an immersion blender to purée the soup. 
  6. Purée the soup lightly for a chunky consistency. Otherwise, purée it fully for a velvety texture.  
  7. Serve it hot with a drizzle of olive oil.

Nutrition

  • Calories: 84
  • Saturated Fat: 0g
  • Total Fat: 3g, 4%
  • Cholesterol: 0mg
  • Sodium: 316mg

Get more recipes:

Watch the latest recipes featured on KARE 11 News in our YouTube playlist:

   

Related Articles

In Other News

Making dumplings with KSDK news anchor Michelle Li