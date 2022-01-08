KARE in the Kitchen: Anchors share their favorite soup recipes

MINNEAPOLIS — With the Land of 10,000 lakes fully in the midst of winter and temperatures regularly hitting sub-zero across Minnesota, now is the perfect time to warm up with a hearty and tasty soup.
During KARE 11 Saturday, Belinda Jensen and Bobby Jensen shared their favorite soup recipes. Belinda shared a recipe on a Thai red curry noodle soup and Bobby shared a recipe for a tomato basil soup.
Thai Red Curry Noodle Soup
Prep Time: 15 minutes Cook Time: 35 minutes Servings: 6
Source: damndelicious.net
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breast, cut into 1-inch chunks
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 red bell pepper, diced
- 1 onion, diced
- 3 tablespoons red curry paste
- 1 tablespoon freshly grated ginger
- 6 cups low sodium chicken broth
- 1 (13.5-ounce) can coconut milk
- 1/2 (8-ounce) package rice noodles
- 1 tablespoon fish sauce
- 2 teaspoons brown sugar
- 3 green onions, thinly sliced
- 1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh basil leaves
- 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice
Directions
- Heat olive oil in a large stockpot or Dutch oven over medium heat. Season chicken with salt and pepper, to taste. Add chicken to the stockpot and cook until golden, about 2-3 minutes; set aside.
- Add garlic, bell pepper and onion. Cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 3-4 minutes.
- Stir in red curry paste and ginger until fragrant, about 1 minute.
- Stir in chicken broth and coconut milk, scraping any browned bits from the bottom of the pot.
- Stir in chicken. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and cook, stirring occasionally, until reduced, about 10 minutes.
- Stir in rice noodles, fish sauce and brown sugar until noodles are tender, about 5 minutes.
- Remove from heat; stir in green onions, cilantro, basil and lime juice; season with salt and pepper, to taste.
- Serve immediately.
Nutrition
- Calories: 372.0
- Calories from Fat: 180
- Saturated Fat: 13.0g, 65%
- Trans Fat: 0g
- Cholesterol: 44.0mg, 15%
- Sodium: 1098mg
Tomato Basil Soup
Prep Time: 15 minutes Cook Time: 15 minutes Servings: 3 to 4
Source: thespruceeats.com
Ingredients
- 2 teaspoons olive oil, more for drizzling
- 1 small onion, finely chopped
- 1 stalk celery, finely chopped
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1/2 cup fresh basil, chopped
- 1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves
- 2 (14-ounce) cans diced tomatoes (no salt added)
- 2 cups non-fat low-sodium chicken broth or vegetable broth
- Celery stalks or bread, for serving (optional)
Directions
- In a medium saucepan, heat the olive oil over medium heat.
- Add onions, celery and garlic and gently sauté until softened. Don't allow the garlic to brown.
- Add basil, thyme, tomatoes and broth of choice. Bring to a boil.
- Reduce heat and simmer for ten minutes. Remove from heat and allow it to cool.
- Use an immersion blender to purée the soup.
- Purée the soup lightly for a chunky consistency. Otherwise, purée it fully for a velvety texture.
- Serve it hot with a drizzle of olive oil.
Nutrition
- Calories: 84
- Saturated Fat: 0g
- Total Fat: 3g, 4%
- Cholesterol: 0mg
- Sodium: 316mg
