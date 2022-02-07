Minneapolis' Pimento Jamaican Kitchen to sell signature sauce at Target

MINNEAPOLIS — On Eat Street in Minneapolis' Whittier neighborhood, Pimento Jamaican Kitchen has become known for its jerk chicken wings since winning Food Network's Food Court Wars. Now, the restaurant is now selling its signature sauces at Target.
During KARE 11 Saturday, a team from the kitchen demonstrated how people could use their signature sauces during this grilling season.
Ingredients:
- 10 Chicken wings
- 1 tbs salt
- 1 tbs black pepper
- 1 tbs smoked paprika
- 1 tbs adobo or all-purpose seasonings
- .25 cup Pimento sauce from Target - MN Nice for medium heat or Kill Dem Wid It for more of a real kick.
Instructions:
- Marinate wings overnight
- Grill low and slow for 30 mins or until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees
- Brush with generous amounts of Pimento sauce to keep moist and flavorful
