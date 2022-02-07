Minneapolis' Pimento Jamaican Kitchen to sell signature sauce at Target

During KARE 11 Saturday, the restaurant demonstrated how to use their "MN Nice" and "Kill Dem Wid It" sauces on wings.

During KARE 11 Saturday, a team from the kitchen demonstrated how people could use their signature sauces during this grilling season.

Ingredients:

10 Chicken wings

1 tbs salt

1 tbs black pepper

1 tbs smoked paprika

1 tbs adobo or all-purpose seasonings

.25 cup Pimento sauce from Target - MN Nice for medium heat or Kill Dem Wid It for more of a real kick.

Instructions:

Marinate wings overnight

Grill low and slow for 30 mins or until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees

Brush with generous amounts of Pimento sauce to keep moist and flavorful

To find Pimento's sauces at Target, click or tap here.

