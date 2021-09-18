x
RECIPE: Pork Chops with Apples, Onions & Herbs de Provence

Lunds & Byerlys St. Louis Park FoodE Expert Joan Donatelle has a simple, sweet and savory recipe for Pork Chops with Apples, Onions & Herbs de Provence.
Credit: jchizhe - stock.adobe.com

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Celebrate fall with a delicious recipe featuring seasonal apples and juicy pork chops. 

Lunds & Byerlys St. Louis Park FoodE Expert Joan Donatelle has a simple, sweet and savory recipe for Pork Chops with Apples, Onions & Herbs de Provence from her cookbook "Astonishing Apples."

Pork Chops with Apples, Onions & Herbs de Provence

Serves 2 generously or 4 as part of a larger meal

Ingredients

  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 2 - 8 ounce center cut boneless pork chops
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 medium sweet white onions, sliced
  • 2 medium sweet apples, (see head note) cored and chopped
  • 4 ounces chanterelle mushrooms
  • 1 teaspoon Herbs de Provence
  • 1 pinch kosher salt
  • 1/4 cup hard cider
  • 1 lemon, juiced
  • 1 tablespoon butter

Process: 

  1. In a glass container, stir together the soy sauce and garlic and add the pork chops, turning to coat. 
  2. Marinate in the refrigerator for at least one hour; discard the marinade. 
  3. Set a large skillet over medium high heat and add the olive oil. 
  4. When the oil is shimmering, sear the pork chops for 4-5 minutes on one side and then flip to sear the other side.  
  5. Reduce the heat to medium. 
  6. Add the onions, apples, mushrooms, herbs and salt. 
  7. Cook the pork chops until an internal temperature registers 140 degrees on a meat thermometer. 
  8. Remove the chops to a platter and cover with aluminum foil. 
  9. Continue to cook the apple mixture until tender for about 10 more minutes. 
  10. Pour in the cider and cook to reduce the liquid, scraping the bottom of the pan to loosen any browned bits. 
  11. When the liquid is absorbed, swirl in the lemon juice and butter. 
  12. Taste and adjust seasoning if necessary. 
  13. Serve apple mixture with pork.

Tip: Herbs de Provence is a blend of dried rosemary, marjoram, basil, tarragon, green peppercorn lavender buds and fennel. 

For this recipe and many more, visit the Lunds & Byerlys website.

