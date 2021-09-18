RECIPE: Pork Chops with Apples, Onions & Herbs de Provence

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Celebrate fall with a delicious recipe featuring seasonal apples and juicy pork chops.
Lunds & Byerlys St. Louis Park FoodE Expert Joan Donatelle has a simple, sweet and savory recipe for Pork Chops with Apples, Onions & Herbs de Provence from her cookbook "Astonishing Apples."
Pork Chops with Apples, Onions & Herbs de Provence
Serves 2 generously or 4 as part of a larger meal
Ingredients
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- 2 - 8 ounce center cut boneless pork chops
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 medium sweet white onions, sliced
- 2 medium sweet apples, (see head note) cored and chopped
- 4 ounces chanterelle mushrooms
- 1 teaspoon Herbs de Provence
- 1 pinch kosher salt
- 1/4 cup hard cider
- 1 lemon, juiced
- 1 tablespoon butter
Process:
- In a glass container, stir together the soy sauce and garlic and add the pork chops, turning to coat.
- Marinate in the refrigerator for at least one hour; discard the marinade.
- Set a large skillet over medium high heat and add the olive oil.
- When the oil is shimmering, sear the pork chops for 4-5 minutes on one side and then flip to sear the other side.
- Reduce the heat to medium.
- Add the onions, apples, mushrooms, herbs and salt.
- Cook the pork chops until an internal temperature registers 140 degrees on a meat thermometer.
- Remove the chops to a platter and cover with aluminum foil.
- Continue to cook the apple mixture until tender for about 10 more minutes.
- Pour in the cider and cook to reduce the liquid, scraping the bottom of the pan to loosen any browned bits.
- When the liquid is absorbed, swirl in the lemon juice and butter.
- Taste and adjust seasoning if necessary.
- Serve apple mixture with pork.
Tip: Herbs de Provence is a blend of dried rosemary, marjoram, basil, tarragon, green peppercorn lavender buds and fennel.
For this recipe and many more, visit the Lunds & Byerlys website.