RECIPE: Baldamar Steakhouse serves up shrimp chimichurri

The upscale eatery located in an out lot of Rosedale Center in Roseville.

One of the Twin Cities' newest restaurants, Baldamar Steakhouse, serves steaks that are all USDA prime beef custom aged for 40 days. In addition to steak, it also offers cocktails and a wide variety of other dishes, including seafood.

Baldamar opened in October of last year and is located inside the Rosedale Center in Roseville. The steakhouse is owned by Wayzata's 6Smith owner, Randy Stanley.

Executive Chef Steve Swinney shares a recipe for the restaurant's popular shrimp chimichurri dish.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups chimichurri sauce

1-2 Tbsp olive oil (for sauteeing shrimp)

2 tsp kosher salt

20 shrimp - 13/15# shrimp, more if using a smaller size.

(Assumes approximately 4/serving for appetizers, more for individual entrees)

2/person Baguette Toast Points

1/8 cup Parmesan (grated)

Directions:

Prepare chimichurri sauce and set aside. Can be prepared in advance allowing this dish to come together quickly when serving. (See recipe below.) Lightly sprinkle/season shrimp with salt. Heat oil in sauté pan and cook shrimp a minute or two on each side until just opaque. Add 3 oz. of chimichurri sauce to pan per serving and heat through. Plate and sprinkle with Parmesan and serve with toast points.

Chimichurri

Ingredients:

1/2 Cup Rosemary, chopped

1 Tbsp Thyme, chopped

1 Tbsp Oregano, chopped

1 Cup Parsley, chopped

2 Tbsp Bay leaves, finely chopped

5 Fresno chilies, charred and minced

5 Garlic cloves, minced

25 Lucques olives, coarsely chopped

2 Cups Extra Virgin Olive Oil

2 Tbsp Paprika

1 tsp salt

Directions: