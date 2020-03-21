Recipe: Bobby's Spaghetti with Butternut Leek Parmesan Sauce

Something magical happens to pasta when you combine spaghetti with a creamy butternut sauce made with leeks, sage, garlic and Parmigiano Reggiano.

Ingredients

• 1 lb butternut squash (peeled and diced)

• 1 tbsp light butter

• 8 oz spaghetti of your choice (use brown rice pasta for gluten-free)

• 1 cup large leek (white part only)

• 2 cloves garlic (minced)

• 1/4 cup fresh shaved Parmesan cheese

• 4 sage leaves (sliced thin)

• Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper (to taste)

Instructions

1. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.

2. Add butternut squash and cook until soft.

3. Remove squash with a slotted spoon and place in a blender, blend until smooth.

4. Add pasta to the boiling water and cook according to package directions for al dente, reserving 1 cup of the pasta water before draining.

5. Meanwhile, in a large deep non-stick skillet, melt the butter, saute the leeks and garlic over medium-low heat until soft and golden, about 5 - 6 minutes.

6. Add pureed butternut squash, season with with salt and fresh cracked pepper and add a little of the reserved pasta water to thin out to your liking.

7. Stir in Parmesan cheese and sage and mix in pasta until well coated.