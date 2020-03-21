Recipe: Bobby's Spaghetti with Butternut Leek Parmesan Sauce

Ingredients
• 1 lb butternut squash (peeled and diced)
• 1 tbsp light butter
• 8 oz spaghetti of your choice (use brown rice pasta for gluten-free)
• 1 cup large leek (white part only)
• 2 cloves garlic (minced)
• 1/4 cup fresh shaved Parmesan cheese
• 4 sage leaves (sliced thin)
• Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper (to taste)
Instructions
1. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.
2. Add butternut squash and cook until soft.
3. Remove squash with a slotted spoon and place in a blender, blend until smooth.
4. Add pasta to the boiling water and cook according to package directions for al dente, reserving 1 cup of the pasta water before draining.
5. Meanwhile, in a large deep non-stick skillet, melt the butter, saute the leeks and garlic over medium-low heat until soft and golden, about 5 - 6 minutes.
6. Add pureed butternut squash, season with with salt and fresh cracked pepper and add a little of the reserved pasta water to thin out to your liking.
7. Stir in Parmesan cheese and sage and mix in pasta until well coated.
8. Serve with additional Parmesan cheese on the side.