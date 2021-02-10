RECIPE: Breakfast Harvest Bowl from Farmers Kitchen + Bar

Executive Chef Kris Koch demonstrated a fresh breakfast bowl recipe with lots of in-season fall produce.

MINNEAPOLIS — Farmers Kitchen + Bar in Minneapolis is now serving breakfast, and to celebrate, Executive Chef Kris Koch demonstrated a tasty breakfast bowl with tomato jam for fall.

Farmers Kitchen + Bar is located at 750 South 2nd Street in Minneapolis. Koch said it's the only restaurant fully owned and operated by the Minnesota Farmers Union.

The restaurant aims to connect guests to local family farmers by bringing the food produced and grown throughout Minnesota to their plates.

Koch provided the following recipe.

Breakfast Harvest Bowl

1 cup diced butternut squash (or any hard fall squash), seasoned with a pinch of salt, pepper and olive oil and roasted until tender

1 cup local mushroom mix, seasoned with a pinch of salt, pepper and olive oil and roasted until tender

2 cups rough cut kale (Lacinato kale, also called "Dinosaur Kale," is more tender and cooks quickly)

1 cup cherry tomatoes, cut in half

1 cup cooked Farro

1 cup cooked Kernza®

Poached eggs (poach in four cups of water with two tablespoons of white vinegar.)

You can garnish the bowl with sliced radishes, basil pesto and tomato jam.

Basil pesto

Ingredients:

1 tbsp. chopped garlic

1 cup basil leaves, packed

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

3 tbsp. parmesan

Juice of one lemon

3 tbsp. olive oi l

Blend all ingredients except the oil, then slowly add the oil to emulsify.

Tomato jam

Ingredients:

5 tomatoes, cored and cut into large chunks

1/2 tbsp. chopped garlic

1 tbsp. balsamic vinegar

1 tbsp. red wine vinegar

1 tsp sugar

1/4 tsp salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

1/4 tbsp. chopped rosemary

Toss the tomatoes and garlic in olive oil, then roast in a 350-degree oven for 15 minutes. Then place all the ingredients in a pot and simmer for one hour.