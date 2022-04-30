Recipe for breakfast strata from the Cooks of Crocus Hill

MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's Note: Watch the video above for more information.
With Mother's Day just weeks away now, the chefs from Bellecour Bakery at the Cooks of Crocus Hill joined KARE 11 Saturday to show one of their recipes for the special occasion.
Breakfast Strata
Serves 8
Ingredients
- 1 ½ lbs. bulk breakfast sausage
- ½ cup finely chopped onions
- 2 cups sliced mushrooms
- 2 Tbsp fresh sage, chopped fine
- 4 large eggs, lightly beaten
- 2 cups heavy cream
- 2 Tbsp Dijon mustard
- 1 large loaf crusty bread, cut into 1 inch cubes
- 1 ½ cups grated Cheddar cheese
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 350°F.
- Butter a 2-quart baking dish. In a large bowl, combine, eggs, cream and mustard.
- Add bread cubes to bowl, toss to coat and set aside
- Add sausage to large sauté pan and brown over medium heat breaking it up as it cooks.
- Add onion and cook for 5 minutes, stirring frequently.
- Add mushroom and cook through. Sprinkle with fresh chopped sage and set aside.
- Layer 1/3 of the bread mixture in the bottom of the baking dish.
- Top with half the sausage mixture and sprinkle with one-third of cheese.
- Repeat with another layer of bread mixture, the other half of the sausage, and another ½ cup cheese.
- Cover with a third layer of bread mixture and sprinkle with the last of the cheese.
- Cover and bake the strata for 40 minutes.
- Remove cover and bake another 10 minutes or until the top is nicely browned and bubbly, about 1 hour total.
