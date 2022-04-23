Recipe: Carbon Kitchen + Market's Trout Club

MINNEAPOLIS — In northeast Minneapolis, the people behind Gastrotruck, an environmentally-focused food truck, have opened a new fast-casual restaurant that includes a small market.
During KARE 11 Saturday, Stephen Trojahn, the owner of Carbon Kitchen + Market demonstrated one of his restaurant's recipes - a trout club.
Trout Club:
Serves about 5-6 portions
INGREDIENTS
1 C Brown Sugar
1 C Salt
1/8 C Aquavit
4 Sprigs Dill (whole)
2 Pounds - Skin on, Boneless Trout Filet
DIRECTIONS:
- Place Trout skin side down in the baking pan.
- Mix brown sugar, salt, Aquavit, pour over fish.
- Add dill sprigs, cover and refrigerate for 36 hours.
- Remove Fish from the refrigerator and rinse off brine under cold water. Pat dry with paper towels, or air dry.
- Meanwhile, heat the smoker/grill to 300 degrees.
- Cook Trout skin side down, until the desired temperature has been reached (145 degrees).
- Remove from heat, remove skin and serve immediately, or chill and served at a later date.
