Recipe: Carbon Kitchen + Market's Trout Club

MINNEAPOLIS — In northeast Minneapolis, the people behind Gastrotruck, an environmentally-focused food truck, have opened a new fast-casual restaurant that includes a small market.

During KARE 11 Saturday, Stephen Trojahn, the owner of Carbon Kitchen + Market demonstrated one of his restaurant's recipes - a trout club.

Trout Club:

Serves about 5-6 portions

INGREDIENTS

1 C Brown Sugar

1 C Salt

1/8 C Aquavit

4 Sprigs Dill (whole)

2 Pounds - Skin on, Boneless Trout Filet

DIRECTIONS:

Place Trout skin side down in the baking pan. Mix brown sugar, salt, Aquavit, pour over fish. Add dill sprigs, cover and refrigerate for 36 hours. Remove Fish from the refrigerator and rinse off brine under cold water. Pat dry with paper towels, or air dry. Meanwhile, heat the smoker/grill to 300 degrees. Cook Trout skin side down, until the desired temperature has been reached (145 degrees). Remove from heat, remove skin and serve immediately, or chill and served at a later date.

