Daniel is a world traveler and celebrity chef known for his nutritious takes on famous dishes from across the globe.

You don't need to go to a restaurant to enjoy tasty and unique dishes. Chef Daniel Green has recipes that are both easy to follow and inexpensive to make.

Chef Daniel says with ramen, it's easy to add nutrition, flavor and protein. This makes it a very inexpensive but filling dinner for the colder days coming up.

Here is a recipe for Gourmet Ramen:

1 pack ramen noodles - with broth

1 sliced scallion

1 clove crushed garlic

1 tablespoon fresh cilantro

1/4 red onion sliced

1 teaspoon fresh grated ginger

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1 teaspoon soy sauce

1/2 cup broccoli

1/2 pound thinly sliced pork

Cook the ramen and broth in a pan, along with the pork, broccoli, garlic and ginger for 5 minutes.

Now add soy sauce and take off the heat.

Serve in a bowl and add the scallions, red onion, sesame oil and cilantro.