RECIPE: D'Amico Catering's Wild Rice Salad

This Thanksgiving, try a new recipe out for your holidays at home.

Looking for a fun new side dish to spice up your holidays at home?

D'Amico Catering Senior Event Planner and Marketing Manager Christie Altendorf is sharing a special holiday recipe you can make at home for yourself and your family this Thanksgiving.

D'Amico at Home is also offering an “in love with leftovers” menu with meals that feed up to four people for the weekend after Thanksgiving. Order at order.damicocatering.com Nov. 19-24 and pick up at the Metropolitan Ballroom in Golden Valley, 11-1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28. The menu options include au gratin cheese dip, turkey cranberry meatballs, homemade turkey pot pie, a green salad with apples, a Minnesota wild rice salad and pumpkin chai and dark mocha trifle shooters.

Wild Rice Salad with pomegranate seeds, pickled onions, roasted squash, pecans and a maple mustard dressing:

Portions produced: 1 quart, 4 cups

Ingredients:

2.5 cups water

1.5 cups wild rice (uncooked)

5 cups butternut squash (1 medium sized squash)

1.5 tbls extra virgin olive oil

.5 cup chopped pecans

1/8 cup chopped parsley

1 cup pickled onions

1.5 cup maple mustard vinaigrette

.5 cup pomegranate seeds

Directions:

Place water and rice in a medium saucepan and bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat to a low simmer, and cook for 40-45 minutes until water is absorbed. Remove from heat and let stand for 10 minutes with the lid still on. Fluff with a fork.

Meanwhile, preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Place butternut squash on a rimmed baking sheet and toss with the 1 ½ tablespoons of olive oil. Roast in the preheated oven for 35-40 minutes, turning once halfway through, until tender.

Toast the pecans by placing them in a small skillet over medium heat until fragrant. Watch them closely as they can go from toasted to burnt quickly.

In a large bowl, combine the cooked rice, roasted squash, toasted pecans, pomegranate seeds, parsley, pickled red onion.

In a small bowl, whisk together all dressing ingredients. Pour dressing over the salad and toss gently to combine. Salad can be served warm, at room temperature, or chilled.

Maple Mustard Vinaigrette

Ingredients:

6 oz maple syrup

4 tbsp. Dijon mustard

8 tbsp. whole grain mustard

8 oz apple cider vinegar

2 tsp salt

18 oz canola oil

Directions:

1. Combine the vinegar, Dijon mustard, whole grain mustard, maple syrup and salt in the blender.

2. With the blender running, slowly add canola oil.