x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

Recipes

RECIPE: Elderberry soup and elderberry hot toddy

So Good So You Founder Rita Katona joined us from her kitchen to share some elderberry-based recipes.
stock photo cooking. Credit Thinkstock

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Elderberry has been a buzz word in the health food industry for a while, famed for its immune boosting properties.

People love to take quick shots of elderberry juice when they feel a cold coming on.

So Good So You, makes juice shots you've probably seen in the refrigerated section at places like Lunds & Byerlys and Kowalski's, and they just released an elderberry shot.

Founder Rita Katona joined us from her kitchen to share some elderberry-based recipes.

Editor's note: Please check back after this segment airs on KARE 11 Saturday for more on these recipes.

Related Articles