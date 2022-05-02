Recipe for authentic French toast

Pain perdu was a dish people made as a way to use of stale bread so nothing went to waste.

MINNEAPOLIS — Do you know what they call French toast in France? Shocker, it's not just "toast," it is called "pain perdu," which means "lost bread."

During KARE11 Saturday, Ken Benson showed how to make an authentic French toast recipe.

Classic Crème Brulee Mix

Ingredients:

6 egg yolks, chilled

6 tablespoons sugar

1 1/2 cups whipping cream, chilled

Instructions:

In a large bowl, beat egg yolks until slightly thickened.

Add sugar and mix until dissolved

Mix in cream

If using loaf bread, look for a loaf of Brioche.

Cut 1 inch slices.

Dip both sides in the Creme Brulee mix.

Saute in a non-stick pan with the bottom coated in melted butter.

Serve with fresh fruit, a fruit compote or pure maple syrup.

