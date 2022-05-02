Recipe for authentic French toast

MINNEAPOLIS — Do you know what they call French toast in France? Shocker, it's not just "toast," it is called "pain perdu," which means "lost bread."
It was a dish people made as a way to use stale bread so nothing went to waste.
During KARE11 Saturday, Ken Benson showed how to make an authentic French toast recipe.
Classic Crème Brulee Mix
Ingredients:
6 egg yolks, chilled
6 tablespoons sugar
1 1/2 cups whipping cream, chilled
Instructions:
- In a large bowl, beat egg yolks until slightly thickened.
- Add sugar and mix until dissolved
- Mix in cream
- If using loaf bread, look for a loaf of Brioche.
- Cut 1 inch slices.
- Dip both sides in the Creme Brulee mix.
- Saute in a non-stick pan with the bottom coated in melted butter.
- Serve with fresh fruit, a fruit compote or pure maple syrup.
