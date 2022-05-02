x
Recipe for authentic French toast

Pain perdu was a dish people made as a way to use of stale bread so nothing went to waste.

MINNEAPOLIS — Do you know what they call French toast in France? Shocker, it's not just "toast," it is called "pain perdu," which means "lost bread." 

It was a dish people made as a way to use stale bread so nothing went to waste.

During KARE11 Saturday, Ken Benson showed how to make an authentic French toast recipe.

Classic Crème Brulee Mix

Ingredients:

6 egg yolks, chilled
6 tablespoons sugar
1 1/2 cups whipping cream, chilled

Instructions:

  • In a large bowl, beat egg yolks until slightly thickened. 
  • Add sugar and mix until dissolved
  • Mix in cream
  • If using loaf bread, look for a loaf of Brioche. 
  • Cut 1 inch slices. 
  • Dip both sides in the Creme Brulee mix. 
  • Saute in a non-stick pan with the bottom coated in melted butter.
  • Serve with fresh fruit, a fruit compote or pure maple syrup.

