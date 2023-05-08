RECIPE: Gin & Jam Cocktail from Luna and the Bear

The beverage is one of the signature drinks at the new restaurant and bar in the Eat Street area of Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS — It's not often a restaurant is named for a pet, but that's the case behind the new Luna and the Bear, which just opened as part of Eat Street in Minneapolis.

The whole place is inspired by the owner's two dogs, and includes a dog-friendly patio for guests and their pups.

The restaurant features an "elevated" bar menu alongside beer, wine and cocktails. General Manager Alberto Blanco joined KARE 11 Saturday to share a recipe for their Gin & Jam Cocktail.

Gin & Jam Cocktail

Combine your choice of 5 different gins with your choice of 5 different jams:

Choice of Gin: 2 oz

Lemon Juice: 3/4th oz

Simple Syrup: 3/4th oz

Choice of jam: 2 tbsp

Dehydrated Lime: 1 each

In a cocktail shaker, add the gin, lemon juice, simple syrup, jam, and ice. Shake briskly, and strain into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice. Float the dehydrated lime on top of the ice. Rest a teaspoon filled with jam on top of dehydrated lime.

