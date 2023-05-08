RECIPE: Gin & Jam Cocktail from Luna and the Bear

MINNEAPOLIS — It's not often a restaurant is named for a pet, but that's the case behind the new Luna and the Bear, which just opened as part of Eat Street in Minneapolis.
The whole place is inspired by the owner's two dogs, and includes a dog-friendly patio for guests and their pups.
The restaurant features an "elevated" bar menu alongside beer, wine and cocktails. General Manager Alberto Blanco joined KARE 11 Saturday to share a recipe for their Gin & Jam Cocktail.
Gin & Jam Cocktail
Combine your choice of 5 different gins with your choice of 5 different jams:
- Choice of Gin: 2 oz
- Lemon Juice: 3/4th oz
- Simple Syrup: 3/4th oz
- Choice of jam: 2 tbsp
- Dehydrated Lime: 1 each
In a cocktail shaker, add the gin, lemon juice, simple syrup, jam, and ice. Shake briskly, and strain into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice. Float the dehydrated lime on top of the ice. Rest a teaspoon filled with jam on top of dehydrated lime.
Watch more KARE11 Saturday:
Watch the latest coverage from KARE11 Saturday in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.