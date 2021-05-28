RECIPE: Grilled rib-eye with gorgonzola butter

Kowalski's kicks off grilling season with a decadent recipe for rib-eye.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Memorial Day weekend is widely considered to be the unofficial kick-off to summer, which means it's also the kick-off to grilling season!

Kowalski’s Culinary Director Rachael Perron joined KARE 11 Saturday in the backyard to kick off grilling season with a bang. She’s sharing her best suggestions for superior types and cuts of beef, BBQ tips and a truly decadent recipe for rib-eye.

GRILLED RIB-EYE WITH GORGONZOLA BUTTER

(Serves 4)

4 oz. Gorgonzola cheese, room temperature

4 tbsp. unsalted butter, softened

4 rib-eye steaks (1" thick)

Kowalski's North Woods Grill Seasoning Blend

In a food processor bowl, process cheese and butter until smooth. Use a piece of plastic wrap or waxed paper to roll and form butter into a log shape; seal tightly and refrigerate Gorgonzola butter until firm. Grill or broil steaks over medium-high heat, covered, to desired doneness, turning once just past the halfway point in the cooking time (6-8 min. total for rare; 8-10 min. for medium-rare; 10-12 min. for medium). Remove from the grill; season to taste with North Woods Grill Seasoning Blend. Let steaks rest a few minutes, covered. Top with a slice of Gorgonzola butter; serve immediately.