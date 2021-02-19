RECIPE: Easy homemade biscuits

Lisa O'Connell from Sauce Anna Lisa has a great recipe for homemade biscuits that are worth it every time.

Homemade biscuits are the perfect, versatile side to make at home.

They can go with breakfast, lunch, snacks or dinner. And as Lisa O'Connell, creator of Sauce Anna Lisa shows us, you can likely make them with just a few items already in your kitchen.

Perfect Homemade Biscuits

2 ½ cups flour *more as needed for dusting

1 cup milk

½ cup butter (frozen)

1 egg

3 teaspoons baking powder

1 tablespoon sugar

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon baking soda

Preheat oven to 450

Add flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and sugar to mixing bowl. Stir together to combine.

Using frozen butter, grate on box grater or chop with a butcher’s knife into small pieces. If the butter is frozen, it should almost grate or shave with the force of the knife, cutting it into perfect small bits. Add the bits of butter to the flour in batches while stirring and combining with flour mixture.

Whisk together the milk and egg and add to flour. Mix well with a wooden spoon and once all the ingredients are incorporated, turn it out on to your work pan or space. Knead a few times with your hands to blend well and begin to roll out with a rolling pin. If the dough is too sticky you will need to dust in extra flour as you go. Roll out dough to ½ inch thick and begin to fold it on top of itself a few times. It will stack up quite high and then roll it back out to ¾ inch thickness. Cut into squares with a sharp knife or use a biscuit cutter to make perfectly round biscuits. Bake at 450 for about 12-15 minutes or until flaky and golden brown.

Serve hot with fresh cream and berries or honey butter and jam for something sweet or go bold and savory with fresh gravy and sausage. These biscuits also go well with any type of soup or chili, roast, chicken, even a salad, they really will be enjoyed in any and all ways.

East Italian Biscuit Bake

Prepare biscuits as previously directed

1 jar of your favorite pasta sauce, such as Sauce Anna Lisa

1 pound ground beef, browned *with onion and garlic optional

2 cups mozzarella cheese

Prepare biscuits as directed. In a rectangular baking dish pour half the jar of sauce over bottom of dish. Top with crumbled, browned, ground beef, layer with cheese and layer remaining sauce on top of cheese. Top with slices of biscuits and bake at 425 for about 20-25 minutes or until top of biscuits are cooked throughout and golden brown. Garnish with fresh parsley and serve hot.

Biscuit Shortcakes

Prepare biscuits as directed

Fresh strawberries, sliced, trimmed and washed

Fresh whipped cream, canned is fine too

Slice fresh and slightly cooled biscuits in half and fill with sliced berries and cream. Dollop cream on top biscuit and garnish with fresh berry.